Heaving Committee Endorsed Nripa Dhwoj Niroula and Nityananda Pandey’s Nomination for Supreme Court Justice

Nov. 8, 2024, 8:48 p.m.

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee has endorsed the nominations of two judges for the Supreme Court (SC).

A meeting of the Committee, held today at Singha Durbar, unanimously approved the proposed appointments of Nripa Dhwoj Niroula and Nityananda Pandey as SC justice.

Committee President and senior-most member, Pashupati Shumsher Rana, confirmed the endorsements of the two nominees. The Committee also reviewed two complaints against Niroula.

As per constitutional provisions, following the approval of the recommendations, the President will appoint the two judges to the SC.(RSS)

