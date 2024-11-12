Global IME Bank has won the Inter Bank Futsal Tournament title

Global IME Bank has won the Inter Bank Futsal Tournament title

Nov. 12, 2024, 6:22 p.m.

Global IME Bank won the title by defeating NMB Bank by 6-0 in the first inter-bank futsal tournament organized by Nepal Rastra Bank Staff Association Siddharthnagar Committee in Butwal.

As the winner, Global IME Bank received a shield, medal and certificate along with Rs 50,000 in cash, while NMB Bank, which became the runner-up, received a shield, medal and certificate along with Rs 25,000 in cash

In the competition, Bam Bahadur Bhujel of Global IME Bank was declared the best player, while Durga Oli of Global IME Bank became the top scorer. He scored 18 goals throughout the game.

According to the organizers, 29 teams participated in the competition.

