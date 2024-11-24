Nepali Embassy In Canada Organized Mobile Consular Camp In Toronto

With a view to render services closer to the service seekers, the Embassy of Nepal in Ottawa conducted mobile consular/passport camp in Toronto on 16-17 November 2024. Close to 400 people received passports and other consular related services from the camp.

This is a continuation of the effort of the Embassy to bring services to different cities of Canada where is there significant number of Nepali diasporas. The effort has been well received by the service seekers in the Nepali diaspora community as it creates great convenience to them living different parts of this geographically vast country.

This is the third such mobile consular camp in Greater Toronto Area (GTA) alone organized by the Embassy in past one year. GTA hosts largest concentration of Nepali diaspora in Canada hence the number of service seekers.

Besides, the Embassy had conducted similar mobile consular/passport camps in Edmonton, Vancouver, Halifax, and Calgary in past six months. The Embassy plans to conduct more such mobile camps in the future in different cities of Canada where there is significant number of service seekers.

The mobile camp in Toronto this time was conducted in collaboration with the Department of Passports, Honorary Consulate of Nepal in Toronto, NRNA NCC Canada, and other community organizations in GTA. The Embassy appreciates the continued collaboration and support of Nepali diaspora community in such efforts.