Nepali Embassy In Canada Organized Mobile Consular Camp In Toronto

Nepali Embassy In Canada Organized Mobile Consular Camp In Toronto

Nov. 24, 2024, 10:39 a.m.

With a view to render services closer to the service seekers, the Embassy of Nepal in Ottawa conducted mobile consular/passport camp in Toronto on 16-17 November 2024. Close to 400 people received passports and other consular related services from the camp.

This is a continuation of the effort of the Embassy to bring services to different cities of Canada where is there significant number of Nepali diasporas. The effort has been well received by the service seekers in the Nepali diaspora community as it creates great convenience to them living different parts of this geographically vast country.

This is the third such mobile consular camp in Greater Toronto Area (GTA) alone organized by the Embassy in past one year. GTA hosts largest concentration of Nepali diaspora in Canada hence the number of service seekers.

Besides, the Embassy had conducted similar mobile consular/passport camps in Edmonton, Vancouver, Halifax, and Calgary in past six months. The Embassy plans to conduct more such mobile camps in the future in different cities of Canada where there is significant number of service seekers.

The mobile camp in Toronto this time was conducted in collaboration with the Department of Passports, Honorary Consulate of Nepal in Toronto, NRNA NCC Canada, and other community organizations in GTA. The Embassy appreciates the continued collaboration and support of Nepali diaspora community in such efforts.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

CoAS Of India General Upendra Dwivedi Returned Home
Nov 24, 2024
Rasuwagadhi And Sanjen Begin Generating Electricity
Nov 24, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions of Kandaki And Koshi Provinces
Nov 24, 2024
Ambassador Paudyal Paid A Courtesy Call On Canadian Speaker Greg Fergus
Nov 23, 2024
Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Visited Muktinath Temple and the Western Division Headquarters, Pokhara
Nov 23, 2024

More on National

CoAS Of India General Upendra Dwivedi Returned Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 49 minutes ago
Ambassador Paudyal Paid A Courtesy Call On Canadian Speaker Greg Fergus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Visited Muktinath Temple and the Western Division Headquarters, Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Government and World Bank Launch $128 Million Project to Improve Nepal’s Provincial and Local Road Network By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Kamimura Yoshiharu Received 2024 Foreign Minister’s Commendation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
President Confers Rank Of Honorary General Of Nepali Army On Indian Army Chief By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Rasuwagadhi And Sanjen Begin Generating Electricity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 24, 2024
COP29 Climate Meeting Sets Annual $300 Billion Funding Goal For Developing Nations By Agencies Nov 24, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions of Kandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 24, 2024
I like Nepali People’s Smile And Hospitality By Kikuta Yutaka Nov 24, 2024
Bridging The Gap: Nepal’ Journey of Periodic Plans for Stronger Rural-Urban Linkages By Sunita Limbu Nov 23, 2024
Russia Will Continue New Missile 'Tests': Putin By Agencies Nov 23, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75