Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions of Kandaki And Koshi Provinces

Nov. 24, 2024, 10:33 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province tonight.

