Israeli Ambassador Pays Tribute To B.P. Koirala Following Credential Presentation

Ambassador of Israel to Nepal Shmulik Arie Bass paid a heartfelt tribute to Nepal’s first elected Prime Minister, B.P. Koirala, during a visit to the B.P. Museum in Sundarijal.

After presenting his credentials to President of Nepal Ramchandra Paudel, on 22 November, 2024, Ambassador Bass made his first public visit to honour the enduring friendship between Nepal and Israel, established 64 years ago on June 1, 1960.

During the visit, Ambassador Bass reflected on the visionary leadership of B.P. Koirala and instrumental role in establishing diplomatic relations between Nepal and Israel during Israel’s foundation period. “My team and I will work to ensure this friendship last forever” said Ambassador Bass.

Welcoming Ambassador Bass, the Chairperson of B.P. Museum Mr. Parasuram Pokharel remarked: “Nepal’s first elected Prime Minister, Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, established diplomatic relations with Israel in 1960. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Ambassador Shmulik Arie Bass and the Government of Israel for visiting the Musuem, named in honor of B.P. Koirala. ”We are confident that this visit will further strengthen the long-standing ties between Nepal and Israel. It is worth noting that this museum was once a jail where B.P. Koirala was imprisoned for nine years.”

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, Nepal and Israel have been enjoying deep friendship, which is being demonstrated by many high-level visits and undertaking of numerous mutually benefitting cooperation in various sectors including agriculture, education, health among many others, especially through MASHAV (Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation). Both countries continue to strengthen this bond at multiple levels, from government-to-government cooperation to people-to-people level.

Nepal was the first country in South Asia to recognize Israel as a State. Two men with extraordinary visions and respect for their countries and their peoples, late BP Koirala and late David Ben-Gurion, both the then Prime Ministers of their respective countries, were able to see this friendship standing strong to this present time.