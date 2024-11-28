Global IME Bank Provides 20 Lakh Rupees Support For Construction Of Electric Crematorium In Kohalpur

Global IME Bank Limited has supported Rs 20 lakh for the construction of electric cremation house in Kohalpur municipality.

Shanta Sivakoti, Head of Global IME Bank's Lumbini Region, handed over the aid to Kohlapur Municipality's Acting Mayor Sangita Subedi during a ceremony.

Kohalpur municipality ward no. Acting City Chief Subedi said that the construction of electric cremation house has started at the confluence of Duduwa River and Rohini River located at 11.

In addition, Shanta Sivakoti, head of the Lumbini region of the bank, informed that the bank believes that the environmental impact will be reduced with the support of the bank.

The bank is working on various projects as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Global IME Bank is recognized as the best bank of Nepal in two categories under Global Finance's Best Bank Award 2024 and Euro Money Award for Excellence 2024.

In addition, Global IME Bank has been honored by various national and international organizations in different categories.