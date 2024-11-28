Weather Forecast: Patly Cloudy And Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbini, Kanali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Nov. 28, 2024, 8:46 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

