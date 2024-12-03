Tribhuvan International Airport’s Capacity Enhancement Work Is In Full Swing

Tribhuvan International Airport’s Capacity Enhancement Work Is In Full Swing

Dec. 3, 2024, 10:03 a.m.

TIA capacity enhancment work.jpg

The work of increasing the capacity of the country's busy Tribhuvan International Airport is going on at a fast pace.

Since last November 8, flights have been stopped for 10 hours a day, and during the expansion of the airport, parallel work is being done on 'taxi way', 'international apron' and 'hangar apron'. It will continue till March 31.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has announced that since November 23rd, flights have been stopped for 10 hours a day and the work of expanding the international airport is underway.

Photo_1_1_TFKQ02qM0y.jpeg

The Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Badri Prasad Pandey, has inspected the parallel taxi way, international apron, hangar apron and other works under construction at the international airport.

At midnight today, a team including Tourism Minister, Tourism State Minister Arun Kumar Chaudhary, Tourism Secretary Dr. Ganesh Prasad Pandey, Nepal Civil Aviation Authority Director General Pradeep Adhikari inspected the work being done under capacity enhancement of the airport.

The air transport capacity enhancement project under the authority is working on the parallel 'taxi way' on the south-west side of the airport, the 'international apron' on the north side and the 'hangar apron' on the east side of the airport. According to the project office, it will cost about 15 billion rupees to complete these works.

Observing the various works being done to increase the capacity of the airport, Tourism Minister Pandey said that the construction is going on at a fast pace and expressed confidence that the work will be completed on time.

He mentioned that the construction being done on a war footing with a large number of manpower and the effective deployment of equipment has sent a message that the work of the development project can be completed with quality and on time.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

SAARC Secretary General Meets Chief Advisor And Foreign Affairs Advisor In Dhaka
Dec 03, 2024
PM Oli In in Beijing For Four Day Official Visit
Dec 03, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Karnali, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces
Dec 03, 2024
NEPAL, INDIA ELECTRICITY TRADE Nepal's Advantage
Dec 02, 2024
Nepal Received 1 Million Tourists In Last 11 Months
Dec 02, 2024

More on National

SAARC Secretary General Meets Chief Advisor And Foreign Affairs Advisor In Dhaka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 36 minutes ago
PM Oli In in Beijing For Four Day Official Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 43 minutes ago
ADB's REFP Reintegration of Returnee Migrants By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 7 hours ago
PM Oli'S VISIT TO CHINA: Nepal's Dilemma By A Correspondent 2 days, 8 hours ago
VISIT OF THE KOSOVO DELEGATION : Learning Local Governance By A Correspondent 2 days, 8 hours ago
BRI will be implemented based on consensus: Foreign Minister Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago

The Latest

RASUWAGADHI AND SANJEN: Begin Generation By A Correspondent Dec 03, 2024
German Chancellor Scholz vows unwavering support for Ukraine By Agencies Dec 03, 2024
Trump wants hostages in Gaza released before his inauguration By Agencies Dec 03, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Karnali, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2024
NEPAL, INDIA ELECTRICITY TRADE Nepal's Advantage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2024
Nepal Received 1 Million Tourists In Last 11 Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75