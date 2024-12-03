Tribhuvan International Airport’s Capacity Enhancement Work Is In Full Swing

The work of increasing the capacity of the country's busy Tribhuvan International Airport is going on at a fast pace.

Since last November 8, flights have been stopped for 10 hours a day, and during the expansion of the airport, parallel work is being done on 'taxi way', 'international apron' and 'hangar apron'. It will continue till March 31.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has announced that since November 23rd, flights have been stopped for 10 hours a day and the work of expanding the international airport is underway.

The Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Badri Prasad Pandey, has inspected the parallel taxi way, international apron, hangar apron and other works under construction at the international airport.

At midnight today, a team including Tourism Minister, Tourism State Minister Arun Kumar Chaudhary, Tourism Secretary Dr. Ganesh Prasad Pandey, Nepal Civil Aviation Authority Director General Pradeep Adhikari inspected the work being done under capacity enhancement of the airport.

The air transport capacity enhancement project under the authority is working on the parallel 'taxi way' on the south-west side of the airport, the 'international apron' on the north side and the 'hangar apron' on the east side of the airport. According to the project office, it will cost about 15 billion rupees to complete these works.

Observing the various works being done to increase the capacity of the airport, Tourism Minister Pandey said that the construction is going on at a fast pace and expressed confidence that the work will be completed on time.

He mentioned that the construction being done on a war footing with a large number of manpower and the effective deployment of equipment has sent a message that the work of the development project can be completed with quality and on time.