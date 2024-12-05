NIMB Customers Get Special Discount In Club Himalaya

An agreement has been signed between Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited and Club Himalaya, Nagarkot.

According to the agreement between Nepal Investment Mega Bank (NIMB) Limited and Club Himalaya, Nagarkot, up to 10% discount on room charges will be given to NIMB's customers.

To get the discount facility, the customer has to pay through NIMB Debit/Credit Card or NIMB Smart (Mobile Banking).

The bank has been giving various discounts and facilities to encourage customers to pay using digital means. The details of the discount are available on the official website of the bank.

https://www.nimb.com.np/personal-banking/offers