NIMB Customers Get Special Discount In Club Himalaya

Special discount at Club Himalaya in Nagarkot for customers of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited

Dec. 5, 2024, 1:50 p.m.

An agreement has been signed between Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited and Club Himalaya, Nagarkot.

According to the agreement between Nepal Investment Mega Bank (NIMB) Limited and Club Himalaya, Nagarkot, up to 10% discount on room charges will be given to NIMB's customers.

To get the discount facility, the customer has to pay through NIMB Debit/Credit Card or NIMB Smart (Mobile Banking).

The bank has been giving various discounts and facilities to encourage customers to pay using digital means. The details of the discount are available on the official website of the bank.

https://www.nimb.com.np/personal-banking/offers

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal-China Business Summit: Government and private sector commit to continuous reforms to attract foreign investment
Dec 05, 2024
NIBL Equity Partners to Invest in Electro Power Company Limited
Dec 05, 2024
KOICA Links Tikapur Hospital With Thimi Hospital For Referral Cases
Dec 05, 2024
The Government Of Japan And UN Development Programme promote Local Climate Actions In Jajarkot
Dec 05, 2024
Nepal And People's Republic of China’s Joint Statement
Dec 05, 2024

More on Economy

Nepal-China Business Summit: Government and private sector commit to continuous reforms to attract foreign investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 34 minutes ago
NIBL Equity Partners to Invest in Electro Power Company Limited By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 40 minutes ago
MD GHISING'S DETERMINED EFFORTS: From Darkness To Light By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 33 minutes ago
ADB And Nepal Mark Over 5 Decades of Partnership in the Energy Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 37 minutes ago
RASUWAGADHI AND SANJEN: Begin Generation By A Correspondent 2 days, 12 hours ago
NEPAL, INDIA ELECTRICITY TRADE Nepal's Advantage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

KOICA Links Tikapur Hospital With Thimi Hospital For Referral Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2024
The Government Of Japan And UN Development Programme promote Local Climate Actions In Jajarkot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2024
Nepal And People's Republic of China’s Joint Statement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2024
CoAS General Sigdel To Pay A Four Day Visit To India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2024
Secretary General Participates in Roundtable Discussion at BIISS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2024
Saga of the Justice Reality: Work from Home with Remote Allowance By Bimal Khatiwada Dec 05, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75