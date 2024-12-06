Israel Is Ready to Welcome 2000 Recently Selected Nepali Caregivers : Ambassador Bass

Ambassador Shmulik Arie Bass stated that information from Arab sources indicates that Nepali citizen Bipin Joshi is alive and being held by Hamas terrorists.

During a press conference at his residence, Ambassador Bass emphasized that Israel is making every effort to secure the release of the remaining 100 hostages held by Hamas. He announced that the 2,000 Nepali caregivers will soon be traveling to Israel as part of a government-to-government agreement.

Additionally, he noted that the Israeli government is providing financial assistance to the families of 10 Nepali students who lost their lives in a Hamas attack, stating that support for Nepalis is on par with that for Israeli citizens. The final list of the selected caregivers was published transparently through a lottery system from over 4,000 applicants.

Ambassador Bass also mentioned that countries like Thailand and Congo have begun sending their students to Israel under the Learn and Earn program. He highlighted that the relationship between Israel and Nepal has been strong and cooperative since diplomatic ties were established 65 years ago under Prime Minister BP Koirala.

He claimed that since diplomatic relations were established, more than 3,000 Nepalese agricultural specialists have traveled to Israel and returned with advanced expertise. According to him, a large number of young Nepalese who returned after completing courses under study and earn programs are helping to modernize and commercialize the country's agriculture industry.

Additionally, Ambassador Bass denounced the latest ICC ruling against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling it an unfair ruling against a democratically elected leader. According to him, the ruling encourages terrorist groups like Hamas to murder innocent people.

"The anti-Semitic ruling of the International Court of Justice in The Hague is a modern-day Dreyfus trial and it will end the same way," Prime Minister Netanyahu stated earlier in his statement.

The prime minister stated, "These judges did nothing, they did nothing against the real war crime committed against the millions who have been murdered or uprooted by the dictatorship in Iran, Syria and Yemen."

In order to save the lives of Israeli civilians, Ambassador Bass stated that Israel has been battling Iran's proxy terrorist organizations, including Hamas, Yemen, Hezbollah, and countless others. He warned that if Hezbollah follows the latest ceasefire deal with Lebanon, it will win out. To defend thousands of its people in northern Israel, Israel launched an attack on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

He stated that Israel wishes to live in peace. The latest strike on terrorist groups is intended to defend innocent individuals.