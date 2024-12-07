Prime Minister's Visit to China has succeeded in conveying the message that Nepal has become an investment environment : President Dhakal

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Industries and Commerce, said that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's visit to China has succeeded in conveying the message that there is a good environment for investment in Nepal.

Speaking at an interaction program organized by News Agency Nepal about the implementation of BRI after the Prime Minister's visit to China, Chairman Dhakal said this.

Chairman Dhakal, who is also a member of the visiting team, said that during the visit, there was a good opportunity to inform the Chinese businessmen about the potential areas of investment by the private sector, existing laws, initiatives taken by the private sector, etc.

He said that there was a good discussion between the two parties about the amendment of traditional laws and the facilitation of foreign investment. He claimed that having a credit rating is good in itself and that it is also improving, which conveys the message of a suitable opportunity for investment in Nepal.

President Dhakal said that discussions were also held for direct flights from major cities in China to Pokhara and Lumbini International Airports.

President Dhakal said that it is good for tourism that China has declared 2025 as the Year of Visiting Nepal. He informed that the development of road, air, rail and communication network has been prioritized.