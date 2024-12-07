Prime Minister's Visit to China has succeeded in conveying the message that Nepal has become an investment environment : President Dhakal

Prime Minister's Visit to China has succeeded in conveying the message that Nepal has become an investment environment : President Dhakal

Dec. 7, 2024, 9:41 a.m.

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Industries and Commerce, said that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's visit to China has succeeded in conveying the message that there is a good environment for investment in Nepal.

Speaking at an interaction program organized by News Agency Nepal about the implementation of BRI after the Prime Minister's visit to China, Chairman Dhakal said this.

Chairman Dhakal, who is also a member of the visiting team, said that during the visit, there was a good opportunity to inform the Chinese businessmen about the potential areas of investment by the private sector, existing laws, initiatives taken by the private sector, etc.

He said that there was a good discussion between the two parties about the amendment of traditional laws and the facilitation of foreign investment. He claimed that having a credit rating is good in itself and that it is also improving, which conveys the message of a suitable opportunity for investment in Nepal.

President Dhakal said that discussions were also held for direct flights from major cities in China to Pokhara and Lumbini International Airports.

He said, "During the visit, it was a good opportunity to inform the businessmen of China about the areas of potential investment by the private sector, the relevant laws and the initiatives taken by the private sector."

Having a credit rating is good in itself and improving it has sent the message of a suitable opportunity for investment in Nepal. We have also asked for direct flights from major cities in China to Pokhara and Lumbini International Airport.

President Dhakal said that it is good for tourism that China has declared 2025 as the Year of Visiting Nepal. He informed that the development of road, air, rail and communication network has been prioritized.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Dr. Rana To Attemd ICJ Meeting In The Hague
Dec 07, 2024
Weather: Partly Cloudy In Karnali Province , Gandaki Province, Bagmati and Light Snowfall in Koshi Province
Dec 07, 2024
Ncell Foundation, Saathi, and Zonta Club Kathmandu Unite for 'Orange the Schools' Campaign to End Gender-Based Violence
Dec 06, 2024
Bhutanese King Returns Home, Paying Homage And Offering Worship In Swoyambhunath And Boudhanath
Dec 06, 2024
Israel Is Ready to Welcome 2000 Recently Selected Nepali Caregivers : Ambassador Bass
Dec 06, 2024

More on Economy

Nepal-China Business Summit: Government and private sector commit to continuous reforms to attract foreign investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
NIBL Equity Partners to Invest in Electro Power Company Limited By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
NIMB Customers Get Special Discount In Club Himalaya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
MD GHISING'S DETERMINED EFFORTS: From Darkness To Light By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
ADB And Nepal Mark Over 5 Decades of Partnership in the Energy Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
RASUWAGADHI AND SANJEN: Begin Generation By A Correspondent 4 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Bibaha Mahotsav Concluded In Janakpurdham: India’s Particiapnts Stress For Promoting People to People Relations By Agencies Dec 07, 2024
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana To Attemd ICJ Meeting In The Hague By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2024
Romania's Presidential Election Annulled Amid Cries Of Russian Interference By Agencies Dec 07, 2024
South Korea's Yoon apologizes for martial law, leaves all decisions to party By Agencies Dec 07, 2024
Weather: Partly Cloudy In Karnali Province , Gandaki Province, Bagmati and Light Snowfall in Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2024
Ncell Foundation, Saathi, and Zonta Club Kathmandu Unite for 'Orange the Schools' Campaign to End Gender-Based Violence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75