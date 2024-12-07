Romania's Presidential Election Annulled Amid Cries Of Russian Interference

Romania's Presidential Election Annulled Amid Cries Of Russian Interference

Dec. 7, 2024, 9:28 a.m.

Romania's presidential election has hit the stumbling blocks in light of allegations Russia interfered. The Constitutional Court has annulled the results of the first round, won by a pro-Moscow candidate.

Calin Georgescu, who ran as an independent and campaigned heavily on TikTok, surprisingly came out on top in last month's vote.

The decision to cancel the result was made on Friday. A runoff vote was scheduled for Sunday.

The court said it will seek to ensure that the process was fair and legal. Authorities must now set a new date for the election.

On Wednesday, the Romanian government declassified documents saying Georgescu's videos were systematically promoted on social media to spread pro-Russia sentiment.

Agencies

Bibaha Mahotsav Concluded In Janakpurdham: India’s Particiapnts Stress For Promoting People to People Relations
Dec 07, 2024
South Korea's Yoon apologizes for martial law, leaves all decisions to party
Dec 07, 2024
France's Macron Vows To Stay In Office Until Term Ends
Dec 06, 2024
South Korea's Ruling Party Head Calls For Yoon's Immediate Suspension
Dec 06, 2024
Cambodia's ex-PM Hun Sen Meets Xi in Beijing
Dec 05, 2024

More on International

South Korea's Yoon apologizes for martial law, leaves all decisions to party By Agencies 7 hours, 26 minutes ago
France's Macron Vows To Stay In Office Until Term Ends By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
South Korea's Ruling Party Head Calls For Yoon's Immediate Suspension By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Cambodia's ex-PM Hun Sen Meets Xi in Beijing By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
South Korean President Yoon Faces Impeachment In Parliament By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
German Chancellor Scholz vows unwavering support for Ukraine By Agencies 4 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Prime Minister's Visit to China has succeeded in conveying the message that Nepal has become an investment environment : President Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2024
Bibaha Mahotsav Concluded In Janakpurdham: India’s Particiapnts Stress For Promoting People to People Relations By Agencies Dec 07, 2024
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana To Attemd ICJ Meeting In The Hague By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2024
Weather: Partly Cloudy In Karnali Province , Gandaki Province, Bagmati and Light Snowfall in Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2024
Ncell Foundation, Saathi, and Zonta Club Kathmandu Unite for 'Orange the Schools' Campaign to End Gender-Based Violence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2024
Bhutanese King Returns Home, Paying Homage And Offering Worship In Swoyambhunath And Boudhanath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75