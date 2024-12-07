Romania's Presidential Election Annulled Amid Cries Of Russian Interference

Romania's presidential election has hit the stumbling blocks in light of allegations Russia interfered. The Constitutional Court has annulled the results of the first round, won by a pro-Moscow candidate.

Calin Georgescu, who ran as an independent and campaigned heavily on TikTok, surprisingly came out on top in last month's vote.

The decision to cancel the result was made on Friday. A runoff vote was scheduled for Sunday.

The court said it will seek to ensure that the process was fair and legal. Authorities must now set a new date for the election.

On Wednesday, the Romanian government declassified documents saying Georgescu's videos were systematically promoted on social media to spread pro-Russia sentiment.