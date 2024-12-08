Don’t Misinterpret Nepal, China Agreement On BRI Framework: Foreign Minister Dr. Rana

Dec. 8, 2024, 8:40 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba has clarified that the Belt and Road Initiative Framework agreement recently signed between the Government of Nepal and China has not mentioned the issue of obtaining loan anywhere.

Minister Dr Rana said the recent agreement between Nepal and China is being superficially commented upon without a thorough study. "We have signed a cooperation-based project under the BRI which does not mention the issue of taking loan", she said at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) before leaving for the Netherlands to present Nepal's views in international hearing on climate change at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

She also made it clear that the projects under the BRI agreement would be taken forward only on consent between both the countries. "The decision to take loan will be done on the consent and request from the recipient country. We don't obtain it, if we don't need the loan how does another party force us? Therefore, it is whimsical to say that the government has signed an agreement to take loan".

The Minister informed that Nepal has signed an agreement with China to construct projects on grants under the BRI framework agreement and that too is not on security or any other strategic affairs but under the 'Global Development Initiatives'.

Minister Rana said that she had also conveyed to the Chinese Foreign Minister that Nepal is not in a position to take loans at present. Only after they agreed on this issue, Nepal developed a cooperation framework under the BRI and signed it as per the agreement of both the sides, the minister noted.

Under the BRI, Nepal has given priority to trade, air and land connectivity, infrastructure construction and financial assistance with China, she said.

Minister Rana left for The International Court of Justice (ICJ) today leading a Nepali delegation to raise the issue of climate change impact in Nepal and the compensation Nepal should access.

Nepal is going to present its position on the current situation of climate change and its spectacular impact in the country for the first time.

Minister Rana has been raising the issue of the impact of carbon emission by rich and developed countries as well as the compensation that Nepal should get entitle to receive due to their higher share.

The delegation led by Minister Dr Rana comprises Secretary at the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Udaya Raj Sapkota and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (RSS)

