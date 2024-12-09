Department Of Passport Will Resume E-passport Services Fully From December 13

Department Of Passport Will Resume E-passport Services Fully From December 13

Dec. 9, 2024, 8:22 a.m.

Suspended e-passport applications and issuance through the online system will come to fully operation by December 13. According to the Department of Passports (DoP), Kathmandu, the online application service will come into full operation by Friday this week (December 13). We will bring our all online services into full operation in the district, area administration offices (DAOs), Area Administration Offices (AAOs), and Nepali Missions abroad," Rabindra Rajbhandari, Director at the Department of Passports (DoP) told The Rising Nepal, on Sunday.

Still, 30 districts and 12 Nepali Missions abroad have to undergo thorough scanning to identify the problems while complete or partial services in 25 missions and 50 DAOs and AAOs have already begun, said Rajbhandari.

"Since the day of obstruction due to a malware attack in the system, we have completed our screening in more than 225 places including DAOs and AAOs by mobilising our technical teams and with the help of the technical teams from Nepal's e-passport printing company, IDEMIA, the French company," said Rajbhandari.

"The screening work is still on, and most probably, we will complete it and resume all online services across the country by December 13," he added.

Republished from The Rising Nepal

