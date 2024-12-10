US Assistant Secretary Of State Lu Completed Two Day Nepal Visit

US Assistant Secretary Of State Lu Completed Two Day Nepal Visit

Dec. 10, 2024, 9:10 a.m.

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu has returned home after completing a two-day visit to Nepal.

He had a courtesy meeting with Chairman of Nepali Congress and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Chairman of CPN (Maoist Center) and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel and discussed various issues of bilateral mutual interest.

GeWk_TBXwAATXqP.jpeg

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia r Lu also participated in the official launch event of the Gender Equality and Equality Action Plan Grant with the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development and an interaction with the US Embassy Youth Council.

In an interaction with the media on Monday, he discussed various aspects of Nepal-US relations and expressed his satisfaction with the implementation of the US-aided Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) project. He said that the construction of this project will contribute greatly to the progress of Nepal's energy and road infrastructure.

In addition, he mentioned that the American assistance in the development of Nepal will continue and also expressed his concern about the transitional justice process in Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Today Is Internaional Human Rights Day
Dec 10, 2024
Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Rana Address In ICJ Council
Dec 10, 2024
Weather Forecast: Mainlf Fair In Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, Madhesh And Karnali
Dec 10, 2024
Korea-Nepal 2024 Agriculture Cooperation Seminar In Kathmandu
Dec 09, 2024
DHAKAL'S YEAR AND A HALF WITH FNCCI: Advocating Investment Promotion And Policy Reform
Dec 09, 2024

More on National

MD KUL MAN GHISING: December 25 Deadline For Upper Tamakoshi By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 2 hours ago
Korea-Nepal 2024 Agriculture Cooperation Seminar In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
SAARC Observes Its Fortieth Charter Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
US Assistant Secretary of State Lu Meets Former Prime Minister Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
US Assistant Secretary of State Lu Arrives in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Don’t Misinterpret Nepal, China Agreement On BRI Framework: Foreign Minister Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Today Is Internaional Human Rights Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2024
Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Rana Address In ICJ Council By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2024
Syrian Rebels Move To Form New Government By Agencies Dec 10, 2024
Weather Forecast: Mainlf Fair In Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, Madhesh And Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2024
DHAKAL'S YEAR AND A HALF WITH FNCCI: Advocating Investment Promotion And Policy Reform By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 09, 2024
Department Of Passport Will Resume E-passport Services Fully From December 13 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 09, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75