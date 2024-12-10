US Assistant Secretary Of State Lu Completed Two Day Nepal Visit

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu has returned home after completing a two-day visit to Nepal.

He had a courtesy meeting with Chairman of Nepali Congress and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Chairman of CPN (Maoist Center) and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel and discussed various issues of bilateral mutual interest.

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia r Lu also participated in the official launch event of the Gender Equality and Equality Action Plan Grant with the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development and an interaction with the US Embassy Youth Council.

In an interaction with the media on Monday, he discussed various aspects of Nepal-US relations and expressed his satisfaction with the implementation of the US-aided Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) project. He said that the construction of this project will contribute greatly to the progress of Nepal's energy and road infrastructure.

In addition, he mentioned that the American assistance in the development of Nepal will continue and also expressed his concern about the transitional justice process in Nepal.