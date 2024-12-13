Butal And Hetauda Connected By 220 kV Transmission Line

With the commissioning of the 220 kV New Butwal-Bardghat transmission line, a 220 kV transmission line infrastructure has been prepared from New Butwal to Hetaunda.

This is longest 220 kV Transmissionline with capacity of transmitting over 1200 MW. The section was previously connected by 132 kV Transmission line.

According to Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), New Bharatpur Substation to New Butwal at Bharatpur Metropolitan City-11 Amptari in Chitwan has been charged.

The construction of the new Butwal-Bardghat 220 kV double circuit transmission line has been completed in order to strengthen and reliable the electricity transmission system within the country, to supply electricity to the hydropower projects to be built in the western region and to expand the bilateral and regional electricity trade between Nepal and India.

The construction of 21 and a half KM transmission line from Sunwal Municipality-13 Surya Basti in Nawalparasi (Bardghat Susta West) to Bardghat Municipality-5 in the same district has been completed and put into operation (charge) from Thursday (December 12). The transmission line can carry an electricity load of about 1,200 megawatts.

220 kV Kaligandaki Corridor and 220 kV Transmission Line Link from New Butwal - New Bharatpur - Hetauda, starting from Myagdi Dana and ending at New Butwal Substation, have been constructed to integrate the power of the hydropower projects to be built on Kaligandaki and its tributaries into the national system.

Kulman Ghising, Managing director of Nepal Electricity Authority, said that the backbone of 220 kV Transmission line has been prepared for east-west electricity flow from Bharatpur and this will improve the voltage and increase the reliability of the overall system.

“It will be easy to export the domestically consumed surplus electricity to India through Dhalkebar and to import the insufficient electricity in winter and send it to the west. After the completion of the construction of the new Butwal-Gorakhpur second cross-border transmission line, more doors for electricity import/export will be opened," said MD Ghising. "Mainly, it will be easy for electricity generated from Kaligandaki and Masryangdi and the tributaries of those rivers."

The electricity produced by the hydropower projects to be built in the Masryangdi River catchment area will be absorbed into the new Bharatpur substation through the Masryangdi Corridor 220 kV transmission line.

Electricity can be sent from New Bharatpur to Hedaunda and New Butwal. The new Butwal-Gorakhpur 400 kV second international transmission line with India is under construction.

The estimated cost of the New Butwal-Bardghat transmission line, which was built with the investment of the Nepal government,NEA and a concessional loan from the Asian Development Bank, is about one billion rupees.

A four and a half kilometer four circuit (multi circuit) line of 220 KV has been constructed from Sunwal municipality-13 Badera to New Butwal substation. Kaligandaki Corridor 220 kV transmission line is connected to the same multi-circuit tower.

The project has been started to expand and strengthen the internal transmission and distribution system for the internal consumption of electricity produced within the country and for the promotion of bilateral and regional electricity trade.

Project head Vishwaranjan Mishra mentioned that the construction of the transmission line has been affected due to the long process to be completed for approval of land use and tree felling in the forest area, the epidemic of Covid-19, and environmental impact assessment as it is located in Chure area.

A contract was signed with Power Chain SEPCO Paush 2076 for the construction of the transmission line. The agreement was implemented in Asar 2077.