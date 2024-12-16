Prices of diesel and kerosene fell, petrol increased

Nepal Oil Corporation has increased the price of petrol and reduced the price of diesel and kerosene.

Today's meeting of the board of directors of the corporation has reduced the price of petrol by two rupees per liter and diesel and kerosene by two rupees per liter with effect from 12 midnight.

The corporation has fixed the price of petrol per liter for the first class at Rs 159 50 paisa, for the second class at Rs 161 per liter and for the third class at Rs 162 per liter.

Similarly, the price of diesel and kerosene per liter for the first class has been fixed at Rs 148 50 paisa, for the second class at Rs 150 per liter and for the third class at Rs 151 per liter.

The corporation has designated Charali, Biratnagar, Janakpur, Amlekhganj, Bhalbari, Nepalgunj, Dhangadhi and Birgunj under the first category, Surkhet and Dang under the second category and Kathmandu, Pokhara and Dipayal under the third category.

According to the corporation, the new retail price of petroleum products will be applicable for up to 15 km from the depot.