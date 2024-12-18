Startup Summit Nepal 2024 Concludes Successfully in Kathmandu

The Startup Summit Nepal 2024, organized by The Startup Network (Nepal) and PHDCCI (India-Nepal Centre), concluded with resounding success today at Hotel Aloft, Kathmandu.

The event brought together policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders to engage in meaningful discussions about the future of Nepal's startup ecosystem. The summit was proudly sponsored by NIMB Ace Capital Limited, co-sponsored by CNI, Kumari Bank, NIC ASIA Capital, Lumbini Bikas Bank, Nepal SBI Bank Ltd, Shangrila Development Bank, and Agricultural Development Bank Limited. Business 360, WOW Magazine, The Himalayan Times, and News 24 served as media partners, while Aloft and BFIN joined as innovation partners, VISA and Varun Beverages as Strategic Partners. Subisu provided internet sponsorship, and Coffee of Promise and Bookverse were the event’s creative partners. Inauguration and Opening Session

The event was inaugurated by Minister Devendra Dahal, Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Government of Nepal alongside Gyanendra Shakya, Mahanagar President, CPN (UML).

The opening session featured addresses by: ● Dr. Sudeep Rauniar, Founder of The Startup Network (Nepal) ● Kamlesh Jain, Co-Chair, India-Nepal Centre, PHDCCI & ED & COO (International), Varun Beverages Ltd.

Mark Templer, Political and Economic Chief, US Mission in Nepal , Suman Shekhar, First Secretary (Commerce), Indian Embassy in Nepal Ambassador Manjeev Singh Chair, India-Nepal Centre, PHDCCI & India's Former Ambassador to Nepal Atul K Thakur, Secretary, PHDCCI (India-Nepal Centre) Engaging Panel Discussions The summit hosted four thematic panel discussions:

Challenges in the Startup Landscape and Investment in Nepal: Panelists explored the barriers Nepali startups face, including limited funding, regulatory hurdles, and infrastructure constraints.

Enhancing India-Nepal Cooperation in the Startup Ecosystem: This panel discussed fostering cross-border collaboration to accelerate innovation, shared funding opportunities, and scaling startups regionally and globally.

Accelerating Clean and Green Energy in Nepal: Focused on the importance of scaling renewable energy solutions, with discussions on policies, innovation, and investment opportunities.

Startups and Minimizing Nepali Brain Drain: Highlighted how startups can provide career opportunities, innovation platforms, and competitive environments to retain Nepal's talent. Startup Pitching Contest and Winner Announcement Three top startups – Pal-Always with You, NotAI GPT, and Taximandu – competed for the Best Startup of the Year 2024 title and a cash prize of NPR 30,000.

After a rigorous evaluation, Taximandu was declared the winner, earning both the award and the prize money. A Policy Platform for Nepal’s Startups Startup Summit Nepal 2024 reinforced its role as the country’s premier policy dialogue platform for early-stage startups.

By bringing together stakeholders from various sectors, the summit continues to play a vital role in shaping the entrepreneurial landscape in Nepal. About The Startup Network (Nepal): The Startup Network is a pioneering organization committed to nurturing Nepal's entrepreneurial ecosystem by connecting startups with investors, policymakers, and industry leaders.