Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In All Over Nepal

Dec. 21, 2024, 9:04 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be mainly fair throughout the country. Simillary, there will be fair in Kathmandu Valley.

There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight.

5.2 Richter Scale Earthqiale Hits Bajura
Dec 21, 2024
World Meditation Day Being Observed Today
Dec 21, 2024
Nepal Needs Additional Air Routes From India: FM Dr Rana
Dec 21, 2024
Dr. Bindu Lohani Appointed As Chancellor of Nepal University
Dec 20, 2024
Supreme Court Ordered To Release Durga Prasai
Dec 20, 2024

