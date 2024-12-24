Upper Tamakoshi Resumes Electricity Geneation After 88 Days

Electricity production has partially started from the 456 megawatt Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Station, the largest of the hydroelectric plants operating in Nepal.

Managing Director Kulman Ghising said that due to the continuous efforts of the company's board of directors, management, consultants and builders, the maintenance of Upper Tamakosi was completed and the power generation started a day ahead of schedule.

The CEO of the company, Mohan Prasad Gautam, said that by incorporating the suggestions received from the company's board of directors and expert groups to operate the power house, the maintenance measures were taken and the work was carried forward with the action plan.

After 88 days of partially repairing the structures that were damaged by the landslides caused by the incessant rains of last October 11th and 12th, electricity generation was resumed from 7.40 pm on Tuesday and integrated into the national transmission system.

At present, 120 megawatts of electricity has been produced by fully utilizing the water flow available in the river.