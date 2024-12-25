Golchha Group Join Hands with ENSSURE for Industry-Led Apprenticeship Program

Golchha Group Join Hands with ENSSURE for Industry-Led Apprenticeship Program

Dec. 25, 2024, 7:54 p.m.

Golchha Group, a pioneering industrial group in Nepal that carries a legacy of 100 years, has partnered with the Enhanced Skills for Sustainable and Rewarding Employment (ENSSURE) project to implement an industry-led apprenticeship program.Thisinitiativeaimstobridgethegapbetweeneducationandemploymentbyequipping youths with market-relevant technical skills.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) wa ssigned between Shekhar Golchha,Chairman and Managing Director of Golchha Group, and Rabindra Bahadur Singh, Team Leader of the ENSSURE project.

The MoU outlines commitments from both parties to train apprentices in fields like automobile engineering, mechanical engineering, and information technology, promote lifelong learning through Skills Upgrading Training (SUT) for employees, incorporate green skills into training curriculum, and ensure workplace safety and occupational health standards in Golchha Group industries.

This partnership under the ENSSURE project, a bilateral initiative of the Governments of Nepal and Switzerland, focuses on implementing the dual VET-Apprenticeship model. This model blends theoretical knowledge acquired in technical schools with practical training in industries under the supervision of in-company trainers. Uponcompletion, apprentices will receive a pre-diploma certification from CTEVT.

The dual VET-Apprenticeship model is a win-win-win for work force development.Young people gain industry networks, earn while they learn and obtain a recognised qualification. Employers benefit from a net-cost benefit during the apprenticeship period, ultimately increasing productivity through a more skilled workforce. For the government, this model is cheaper, requiring less investment in labs and machinery compared to institution-based TVET courses, while producing more market-relevant graduates.

Shekhar Golchha, Chairman and Managing Director of Golchha Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “This collaboration represents our commitment to empowering Nepalese youth with the skills needed to thrive in today’s competitive job market.”

Rabindra Bahadur Singh, Team Leader of ENSSURE, stated: “This collaboration with Golchha Group is a milestone in Nepal’s journey towards a skilled workforce. By integrating industry needs into vocational training,we ensure that apprentices not only gain employment and reduce skill gap, but also contribute to the country’s economic progress.”

Golchha Group operates more than 100 companies across various sectors. By participating in the dual VET-Apprenticeship program, the group aims to nurture talent that will contribute to Nepal’s industrial growth and economic development.

