Western Nepal Faces Seven Aftershocks In 13 days

Western Nepal Faces Seven Aftershocks In 13 days

Dec. 28, 2024, 9:22 a.m.

Seven aftershocks have occurred in western Nepal since December 16.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the tremors were felt in western Nepal since the period.

Meanwhile, an aftershock measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred around Lali, Kalikot at 11.37 pm on Friday (December 27).

The Centre informed that an aftershock measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale had struck around Dhamena, Bajhang on December 17. Likewise, the 4.1-magnitiude tremor had occurred with the epicenter in Dhamena, Bajhang on December 18.

Similarly, an earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale struck Nesyang, Manang on December 19. An earthquake of magnitude-5.2 struck Bajura on December 21, while an earthquake of magnitude-4 hit around Api Mountain in Darchula at 9:25 pm on December 24, according to the Centre.

An aftershock measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred on December 26 with the epicenter in Jajarkot's Naikwada.

According to the Centre, an earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale struck around Lali in Kalikot at 11.37 am on Friday. As informed, an earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale had hit Ramidanda of Jajarkot on November 1, 2080. Experts said five aftershocks have occurred in western Nepal after the earthquake alone. (RSS)

Agencies

Former PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92
Dec 27, 2024
China to open annual National People's Congress on March 5
Dec 26, 2024
38 Dead in Wednesday plane crash in Kazakhstan
Dec 26, 2024
Bangladesh Requests India To Extradite Ousted PM Hasina
Dec 25, 2024
Trump's Tariffs Could Push Down Global GDP By 0.3 Percent
Dec 25, 2024

More on News

National Learning and Sharing Workshop on Youth-led GESI Initiatives for COVID-19 Recovery Strategies and Action By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 minutes ago
Janakpur Bolts Wins The inaugural edition of Nepal Premier League (NPL) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago
5.2 Richter Scale Earthqiale Hits Bajura By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Supreme Court Ordered To Release Durga Prasai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
India, China agree on resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, cross-border river cooperation, Nathula border trade By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
Kathmandu Metropolis Declared A Public Holiday On The Death Of Former Mayor Singh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

Nepal Vision 2100: IIDS Policy Conclave 20024 Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2024
Moving beyond the 16 Days of Activism: Continuing the Battle Against Gender-Based Violence By Suva BC Dec 28, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy And Possibility Of Snofall In High Mountians In Koshi,Bagmati,Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2024
Snows Are Receding In Nepal’s Himalays (Photo Feature) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2024
Former PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92 By Agencies Dec 27, 2024
South Korean opposition files motion to impeach Prime Minister Han By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75