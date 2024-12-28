Western Nepal Faces Seven Aftershocks In 13 days

Seven aftershocks have occurred in western Nepal since December 16.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the tremors were felt in western Nepal since the period.

Meanwhile, an aftershock measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred around Lali, Kalikot at 11.37 pm on Friday (December 27).

The Centre informed that an aftershock measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale had struck around Dhamena, Bajhang on December 17. Likewise, the 4.1-magnitiude tremor had occurred with the epicenter in Dhamena, Bajhang on December 18.

Similarly, an earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale struck Nesyang, Manang on December 19. An earthquake of magnitude-5.2 struck Bajura on December 21, while an earthquake of magnitude-4 hit around Api Mountain in Darchula at 9:25 pm on December 24, according to the Centre.

An aftershock measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred on December 26 with the epicenter in Jajarkot's Naikwada.

According to the Centre, an earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale had hit Ramidanda of Jajarkot on November 1, 2080. Experts said five aftershocks have occurred in western Nepal after the earthquake alone. (RSS)