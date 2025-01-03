NIMBL Opens Extension Of Branchless Banking Services In Dhuniveshi

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMBL) has launched a branchless banking service in Dhuniveshi, Dhading while expanding banking services in various parts of the country where banking services have reached.

Along with this more branchless banking services have been launched through a professional representative in Tylghar (professional representative Sanjeev Khatri). With the launch of the branchless banking service, the number of branchless banking service centers of the bank has reached 73.

In the event, which was attended by bank representatives, local public representatives and local residents, Aryan Sigdel of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited Central Office, Digital Payment Department gave information about branchless banking services and its use.

The bank has provided the necessary electronic equipment to the professional representative for the purpose of providing branchless banking services at the local level

Through business representatives, customers can open savings accounts, accept savings, make payments, extract account balances and account transaction details, transfer funds from one account to another, deposit funds in other bank accounts, pay loan principal and interest, electricity bill payment, mobile phone recharge service and other services specified by the bank.

Since its inception, the bank has been operating a branchless banking service center with the goal of providing financial access to rural areas. Branchless banking service has been established as an important tool for providing financial services in rural areas.

Currently, Nepal Investment Mega Bank is providing banking services to its customers through 275 branch offices, 73 branchless banking service centers, 65 extension counters and 265 ATMs.

In addition, the bank has also informed that in the future, it plans to expand its service centers targeting different rural areas of the country deprived of formal banking services.