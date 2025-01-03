NIMBL Opens Extension Of Branchless Banking Services In Dhuniveshi

NIMBL Opens Extension Of Branchless Banking Services In Dhuniveshi

Jan. 3, 2025, 4:56 p.m.

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMBL) has launched a branchless banking service in Dhuniveshi, Dhading while expanding banking services in various parts of the country where banking services have reached.

Along with this more branchless banking services have been launched through a professional representative in Tylghar (professional representative Sanjeev Khatri). With the launch of the branchless banking service, the number of branchless banking service centers of the bank has reached 73.

In the event, which was attended by bank representatives, local public representatives and local residents, Aryan Sigdel of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited Central Office, Digital Payment Department gave information about branchless banking services and its use.

The bank has provided the necessary electronic equipment to the professional representative for the purpose of providing branchless banking services at the local level

Through business representatives, customers can open savings accounts, accept savings, make payments, extract account balances and account transaction details, transfer funds from one account to another, deposit funds in other bank accounts, pay loan principal and interest, electricity bill payment, mobile phone recharge service and other services specified by the bank.

Since its inception, the bank has been operating a branchless banking service center with the goal of providing financial access to rural areas. Branchless banking service has been established as an important tool for providing financial services in rural areas.

Currently, Nepal Investment Mega Bank is providing banking services to its customers through 275 branch offices, 73 branchless banking service centers, 65 extension counters and 265 ATMs.

In addition, the bank has also informed that in the future, it plans to expand its service centers targeting different rural areas of the country deprived of formal banking services.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOICA and Gandaki Province Sign ROD to Establish Gandaki Institute of Technology
Jan 03, 2025
Agriculture Minister Thanks Israel Government For Its support In Agriculture sector
Jan 03, 2025
Global IME Bank's 18th Anniversary: Chairman Dhakal's Emphasis On Expanding Secure Digital Banking Services
Jan 03, 2025
Nepal Received Over 1.1 Million Tourists In 2024
Jan 03, 2025
Weather Forecast: Mainly Patly Cloudy In Kathmandu Valley And Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal
Jan 03, 2025

More on Economy

Global IME Bank's 18th Anniversary: Chairman Dhakal's Emphasis On Expanding Secure Digital Banking Services By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 42 minutes ago
BUTWAL-HETAUDA Connected By 220 kV By A Correspondent 1 day, 6 hours ago
NEA Is Working To Connect Fast Track Project With Uninterrupted Power As Soon As Possible: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
PM OLI' CHINA VISIT: A Success For Business By A Correspondent 2 days, 6 hours ago
Global IME Bank Celebrated 18th Anniversary Organizing a Procession By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Global IME Bank Conducted Women Health Camps By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

KOICA and Gandaki Province Sign ROD to Establish Gandaki Institute of Technology By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 03, 2025
Agriculture Minister Thanks Israel Government For Its support In Agriculture sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 03, 2025
Nepal Received Over 1.1 Million Tourists In 2024 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 03, 2025
Sources Says Investigators to detain South Korean President Yoon By Agencies Jan 03, 2025
Weather Forecast: Mainly Patly Cloudy In Kathmandu Valley And Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 03, 2025
Melamchi Water Will Be Distributed Round The Year: Minister Yadav By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 02, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75