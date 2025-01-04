Nepal Produced Records Paddy This Year

With 5.95 million tons of paddy worth above Rs. 200 billion production, Nepal set a record of producing hieghest volume of paddy in any year in the country.

According to a preliminary report made public by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development on Friday, the country produced over 5.95 million tonnes of paddy this year, which is the highest amount ever produced. It is 4.04 per cent higher than last year’s yield. About 5.724 million tonnes of paddy was produced last year. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the country’s agricultural sector, which is heavily reliant on rice cultivation as a staple food. This figure has been achieved due to positive growth in productivity.

According to the ministry, paddy (Barkhe--planted in July, and Chaite-planted in March) was planted in around 1.420 million hectares of land this year while it was planted in around 1.438 million hectares of land last year.

The paddy harvest surpasses previous production records, and this is attributed to the timely and abundant rainfall across Nepal during the paddy plantation season. Farmers in the Tarai, mid-hills, and even the mountainous regions benefitted from regular rainfall, which helped boost crop yields.