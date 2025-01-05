Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu Valley And Hilly Regions of Koshi, Karnali And Gandaki Provinces

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in Kathmandu Valley and hilly regions of Koshi, Karnali and Gandaki and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are mists in some terai regions.
There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight.
VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
