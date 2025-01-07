Canadian prime minister announces resignation

The Canadian prime minister announced on Monday that he will resign, after leading the country for almost a decade.

Justin Trudeau said he is stepping down as head of the Liberal Party and prime minister at a press conference in the capital of Ottawa.

He has been facing growing calls to resign from within his party and dealing with what he described as a "paralyzed" parliament.

Trudeau said he will remain in his role until his party picks a new leader, saying, "This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election."

Canadians have become frustrated with inflation and rising housing prices, putting Trudeau under heavy pressure from his own party and opposition parties.

Trudeau's popularity has been dipping in recent years as Canadians are upset about economic and political issues.

US President-elect Donald Trump's threats to impose a steep 25 percent tariff on Canadian goods have also roiled the country's politics.

His deputy prime minister and finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, abruptly resigned in December over how to deal with Trump's policies and other disagreements. Her move helped pave the way for Trudeau's downfall.