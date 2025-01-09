Huge wildfires tear through Los Angeles area

Wildfires continued to rage out of control in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday, reportedly killing two people, injuring many, and triggering evacuation orders for tens of thousands.

The first wildfire erupted Tuesday morning and has become one of the most destructive in recent memory. Several are spreading rapidly over large areas, fueled by extremely dry conditions and powerful winds.

"We have no percentage of containment. We have an estimated 1,000 structures destroyed," Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said.

People have fled their homes, and businesses and schools have shut down.

"I've never seen a firestorm like this. There's no words to even describe," said Lynne Levin-Guzman, who was in the Altadena area.

Neighboring states have been providing assistance, but local authorities say they need more water and firefighters.