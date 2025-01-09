Huge wildfires tear through Los Angeles area

Huge wildfires tear through Los Angeles area

Jan. 9, 2025, 6:11 a.m.

Wildfires continued to rage out of control in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday, reportedly killing two people, injuring many, and triggering evacuation orders for tens of thousands.

The first wildfire erupted Tuesday morning and has become one of the most destructive in recent memory. Several are spreading rapidly over large areas, fueled by extremely dry conditions and powerful winds.

"We have no percentage of containment. We have an estimated 1,000 structures destroyed," Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said.

People have fled their homes, and businesses and schools have shut down.

"I've never seen a firestorm like this. There's no words to even describe," said Lynne Levin-Guzman, who was in the Altadena area.

Neighboring states have been providing assistance, but local authorities say they need more water and firefighters.

Agencies

Trump backtracks on remarks about timing to end war in Ukraine
Jan 09, 2025
Trump's comments on Greenland spark debate
Jan 08, 2025
Death toll in Tibet earthquake rises to 126, rescue work continues
Jan 08, 2025
Xizang Earthquake Update: 95 dead, 130 injured in Xizang M6.8 quake
Jan 07, 2025
Hamas has agreed to release 34 hostages during 1st phase of ceasefire: Media
Jan 07, 2025

More on International

Trump backtracks on remarks about timing to end war in Ukraine By Agencies 9 hours, 33 minutes ago
Trump's comments on Greenland spark debate By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Hamas has agreed to release 34 hostages during 1st phase of ceasefire: Media By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Canadian prime minister announces resignation By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Detention warrant for South Korean President Yoon set to expire on Monday By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago
UNRWA official: Ceasefire 'only hope' for people in Gaza By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

NATIONAL POLITICS: Looming Instability By A Correspondent Jan 09, 2025
MUSTANG Nostalgia by Kishor Kayastha Unveiled By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2025
Amirt Bahadur Rai Assumed The Position of Foreign Secretary Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2025
South Asian University Holds Twelfth Governing Board Meeting, Discusses Future Initiatives and Reforms By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2025
IMF team meets Finance Minister Paudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2025
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathamndu Valley And Mist And Fog In Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75