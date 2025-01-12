Nepal-India Has Immense Potential For Cooperation In Business And Economic Sector: FNCCI President Dhakal

The second meeting of Nepal-India Joint Business Forum (JBF) has been held in Chandragiri Kathmandu. The representatives of Nepal and India participated in the meeting which was held with the aim of strengthening the economic and commercial relations between the two countries.

Welcoming the participants in the meeting, the President of the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FNCCI) Chandra Prasad Dhakal mentioned that there is immense potential in the economic field between Nepal and India and called for policy reforms to solve the problems seen in both areas. He said that it is necessary to find a practical solution and move forward

On this occasion, he call to remove the non-customs barriers, facilitate the solution to the problems caused by the certification process of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in the export of Nepalese goods, connect Indian cities with Bhairahawa and Pokhara airports and easy supply of explosives required for hydropower and other construction development of Nepal. Similarly, he raised the issues of expanding Nepal's access to Indian ports including Mundra (Gujarat), Dhamra (Odisha) and Jawaharlal Nehru (Mumbai).

In the JBF meeting, which was held as a part of the Nepal-India Commerce Secretary-level meeting, the representatives of Nepal and India’s businessmen discussed trade, investment, energy, tourism, agriculture, information technology and infrastructure development.

In the same joint meeting, they also discussed the issue like cooperation in hydropower and renewable energy, solar, wind and other projects, clean energy promotion, tourism and connectivity, strengthening road, rail and air connectivity and facilitating cross-border trade, trade and cross-border investment, agriculture and medicinal plants.

The meeting also discussed the need for availability of superior seeds and technology by eliminating quotas on agricultural production, collaboration in research and commercialization of medicinal plants, digital technology.

The meeting agreed to discuss and organize startup cooperation. On the occasion, both the countries promised to cooperate in solving the problems in trade.

The issues raised in the co-committee held in the second meeting have been handed over to the commerce secretaries of Nepal and India. India's Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal and Nepal's Commerce Secretary Govind Bahadur Karki were handed over by Bhawani Rana and Sandhil Kumar, presidents of the forum.

Speaking at the interaction program, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supplies Damodar Bhandari mentioned that India is Nepal's largest trading partner and said that the agreement reached in the JBF meeting should be implemented by both sides.

He also opined that the problems seen in import and export between the two countries should be solved in an easy manner. Govind Bahadur Karki, Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply, said that practical implementation of the topics presented in the meeting of the forum is necessary.

India's Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal has expressed his commitment to take initiatives from his side for the implementation of the agenda raised in the JBF. Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Industries and Commerce, said that both sides should take initiatives to implement the agreement reached in the JBF meeting.

Navin Srivastava, the Indian ambassador to Nepal, said that this meeting is important in the economic issues between the two countries and said that he will take initiatives to facilitate the issues raised here.

On the occasion, President of Mancha (Nepal) Bhawani Rana said that there is a wide potential for investment and trade between Nepal and India and necessary facilitation should be done to benefit from it.

Similarly, from the Indian side, N. Sunil Kumar said that road, rail and air connectivity between Nepal and India are improving and more ease will be added in the coming days. It has been agreed that the next meeting of the forum will be held in New Delhi, India.