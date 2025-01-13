Nepalese Young Entrepreneurs Forum (NYEF) Kathmandu Chapter Hosts Global IME Bank Presents NYEF Startup Awards 4.0

The Nepalese Young Entrepreneurs Forum (NYEF) Kathmandu Chapter successfully hosted the much-anticipated Global IME Bank Presents NYEF Startup Awards 4.0, celebrating the innovative spirit and entrepreneurial excellence of Nepalese startups. Held at the prestigious Hyatt Regency, Chabahil, Kathmandu, the event brought together over 150 distinguished guests from diverse sectors to recognize Nepal’s best entrepreneurial talents.

This year’s winner, DL Upload, was honored with a cash prize of NPR 400,000 and the prestigious Startup Award. Melt Down secured the first runner-up position, receiving a cash prize of NPR 200,000 while the Audience Pick Award went to Khetipati Organics, awarded NPR 100,000.

The event was graced by Prof. Dr. Shiva Raj Adhikari, Vice Chairman of the National Planning Commission, as the Chief Guest, and Mr. Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), as the Special Guest.

Speaking at the event, Chandra Prasad Dhakal emphasized his unwavering support for startups, highlighting their role in driving economic growth and innovation in Nepal. The Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Shiva Raj Adhikari, underscored the need for policies that create a conducive environment for startups to thrive.

Abhimanyu Golchha, President of NYEF Kathmandu Chapter, led the event with visionary leadership, ensuring that the NYEF Startup Awards 4.0 received immense appreciation as an inspiring platform for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The seven finalists, each representing exceptional creativity and entrepreneurial brilliance, were: DL Upload, Melt Down, Khetipati Organics, Gyan Bazaar, E-Kagajpatra, Mach20 Orbitals and Smartpalika

All finalists showcased groundbreaking ideas and made a lasting impression on attendees. The NYEF Startup Awards continues to serve as a vital platform for identifying and honoring Nepal’s most promising startups, paving the way for their success in national and global markets.