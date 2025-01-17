Nepali Ambassador To Israel Professor Pandit Presented His Credential

Jan. 17, 2025, 3:42 p.m.

President Herzog expressed his grief for all the ten murdered, four wounded and one abducted citizen of Nepal. President Herzog specifically mentioned that the Government of Israel is fully committed to bringing all the hostages back along with Bipin Joshi.

President Herzog also stated that the friendship between Nepal and Israel has historical ties since former Prime Minister of Nepal B.P Koirala recognized Israel.

Ambassador Pandit, who addressed the President in Hebrew during his opening remarks while presenting Credentials, expressed his gratitude towards the hospitality and warmth Israel has extended to him including the importance given by President for the release of Joshi.

Ambassador Pandit mentioned the outstanding efforts being made by the Government of Nepal for the release of Joshi at the earliest possible. Additionally, Ambassador Pandit also highlighted that bilateral efforts are continuously being made by the active involvement of Foreign Minister of Nepal Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba for Mr. Joshi.

He thanked Israel for extending bilateral coordination and support. He stressed on implementation of all the MOUs in pipeline including Nepal-Israel bilateral cooperation on Agriculture Center of Excellence. He said, he hopes to work with the Government of the State of Israel to strengthen and deepen the relations between Nepal and Israel.

The President assured the Ambassador to expand the cooperation according to the needs of Nepal. The Ambassador invited the President to visit Nepal.

The ceremony was attended by high-ranking government officials from the State of Israel and diplomatic staffs from the Embassy of Nepal including the Israeli Media.

Ambassador Pandit signed the Guest Book at the President's Residence and hosted a Vind’honneur reports Embassy of Nepal Tel Aviv

