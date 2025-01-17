A Nepali Citizen Illegally Stranded In Laos Rescued

Jan. 17, 2025, 4:35 p.m.

With the help of Thai government agencies, a Nepali citizen, who was forced to do illegal work in the Golden Triangle of Laos, Cambodia.

The embassy requests all concerned Nepali not to go for foreign employment only obtaining a labor permit and not to travel any country including Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand in order to earn a lot of money quickly against.

The Embassy requested Nepali citizens to travel country for employment as per the standards set by the government of Nepal,

In addition, the Nepali Embassy Thailand sincerely requests the mass media and civil society to help by conveying this message.

