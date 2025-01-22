Development of tourism infrastructure is necessary for tourism development: President Dhakal

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of Federation of Nepal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the development of tourism infrastructure is necessary for the development of tourism.

Speaking at the Maghe Sankranti Mela-2081 and the 30th anniversary of Sikles Youth Club held at Myagdi Rural Municipality Sikles in Kaski District with the slogan "Sikles Festival for Rural Tourism Promotion", he held the view that tourism is an important sector for economic development.

Stating that there is immense potential for tourism in Nepal, he said that tourism can make the overall economy of the country sustainable, create jobs and create economic development. He also said that a new Kevalkar is under construction in Sikles and with the construction of Kevalkar, a new dimension will be added to the tourism of that area.

"Sikles is famous in the country and abroad as an iconic tourist destination. Construction of Kevalkar will add new tourist infrastructure to Siklas.

Cable car will not only make a significant contribution to the economic, social and cultural development of this region, but will also become a supporter for the promotion of tourism, economic development and prosperity of the entire region.

He said. Informing that the process works for the new Kevulkar to be built from Sikles to Kori have been completed, he said that the construction of the Kevulkar will have a positive impact on the social and economic development of the area.

Similarly, he said that the preservation of local art and culture is necessary for tourism and praised the role played by the local youth club for the preservation of art and culture.

Inaugurating the fair, Minister of Information and Communication Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung mentioned that tourism is the basis of economic development and said that the government is always ready for infrastructure development and other facilitation.

Sikles village, which has majority of Gurung caste, is located in Madi Rural Municipality-1 of Kaski. Annapurna and Lamjung snow ranges can be seen nearby from Sikles tourist village. Sikles is located in the northeastern part of Kaski district, at a distance of about 40 km from Pokhara.