Business And Revenue Both will increase In Business Friendly Environment: President Dhakal

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FNCCI), said that if there is a favorable business environment and economic activity, revenue will automatically increase.

Addressing a program organized to mark 73rd International Custom Day by Department of Custom, President Dhakal expressed the view that if the government's activities are focused on creating a clean business-friendly environment rather than setting annual and monthly targets for revenue collection, both business and revenue will increase.

“Our customs administration, which is moving with the main objective of trade, facilitation, clean and fair revenue collection, safety and protection of society, has given high importance to revenue collection in practice. However, for the overall development of the country, it is preferable for the long-term interest of the country to move ahead with trade facilitation as the first priority," he said.

President Dhakal said that even if automatic data exchange can be done through bilateral agreements with the main countries where foreign trade is conducted to encourage legal trade and control illegal trade, the problem of under- and over-digitization and classification in the customs office can be reduced to a large extent.