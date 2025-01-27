US PRESIDNET DONALD TRUMP: Begins Second Tenure

The decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organization will significantly impact countries like Nepal, which rely on support in the health sector. Despite Nepal receiving a small amount of grant through USAID, any changes in the Trump administration's policies are likely to affect various sectors in Nepal, including health and community development.

Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, local time, and he emphasized in his speech that the "golden age of America" is beginning "right now."

His order to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement was among the actions taken on his first day in office. Trump had pledged to sign executive orders that align with his campaign promises.

Trump withdraws from Paris Agreement again

Trump has signed an executive order for the United States to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, the international framework for combating global warming. Trump had previously withdrawn from the accord during his first term, arguing that it was an "unfair agreement that restricts American manufacturing." The US later rejoined it under the Biden administration.

Trump revokes executive actions of the previous administration

Trump also signed orders to revoke executive actions of the Biden administration. He said that he was revoking "disruptive, radical executive actions of the previous administration." Trump has been critical of the "diversity, equity, and inclusion" (DEI) initiatives, saying that they have replaced "hard work, merit, and equality with a divisive and dangerous preferential hierarchy."

Trump orders hiring freeze and "return to in-person work"

Trump ordered a freeze on the hiring of federal civilian employees. The order requires that no vacant positions as of noon on January 20, 2025, may be filled, and that no new positions may be created unless specified by the President's memorandum or other applicable law. Trump also signed a memorandum demanding heads of all departments and agencies to take necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in person on a full-time basis.

Trump pardons people charged for US Capitol attack

The president announced he has granted pardons to about 1,500 people who were prosecuted in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Many of his supporters faced charges for assaulting police and other security officers.

Trump announces withdrawal from WHO

Trump has signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization. During his first term, Trump criticized the WHO, claiming its response to the COVID-19 pandemic was biased in favor of China. He formally notified the United Nations of the US withdrawal but Biden reversed the decision on his first day in office.

Trump eyes tariffs on Mexico, Canada from Feb.1

Trump says he is considering imposing 25 percent tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports as early as February 1. He accuses both countries of allowing many people, and the synthetic opioid drug fentanyl, to cross into the United States.

Trump celebrates with supporters

US President Donald Trump celebrated his comeback on Monday with thousands of supporters at a festive indoor parade, and had plans to sign off on a slew of executive actions aimed at enacting his agenda.Many of his supporters flocked to Washington to celebrate his inauguration.

Trump was originally slated to travel from the Capitol Building to the White House as crowds watched along the way. But frigid conditions forced the event inside to the nearby Capital One Arena.

The new president also said he planned to shake up the current trade system in his inaugural address.

He said, "Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens."

But local media say while Trump plans to direct federal agencies to investigate trade policies, he is unlikely to impose new tariffs on his first day.

The inauguration ceremony

His inaugural address touched on restoring law and order, tariffs on foreign countries and reshaping immigration policy.

The Republican took the oath of office in the Capitol Building, one of the rare times inauguration ceremonies were held indoors. The original plans changed due to cold weather.

Trump inauguration speech: 'Golden Age of America' begins in inauguration speech

Trump told the crowd:

"The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world."

"We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer. During every single day of the Trump administration. I will very simply put America first."

Former presidents, Trump's cabinet picks, and billionaires, including Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, made the guest list.

In an unusual move, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng got invites, too. People in those roles don't normally attend the event.

It was a fitting move, perhaps, as Trump promised a different era with big goals.

He said: "The United States will once again consider itself a growing nation, one that increases our wealth, expands our territory, builds our cities, raises our expectations and carries our flag into new and beautiful horizons."

"And we will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars."

Trump emphasized his commitment to protecting American workers and revitalizing the economy, and said he will sign executive orders.

He announced he will declare a national emergency at the border with Mexico as part of his efforts to combat undocumented immigration.

White House announces US to leave Paris Agreement

The White House also announced the US will withdraw from the Paris Agreement, the international treaty on climate change.

Trump previously pulled out of it during his first term, branding the accord unfair on the grounds it restricts the US manufacturing industry.

The country later rejoined it under the Joe Biden administration.

Trump met Biden at the White House on Monday morning before heading to the ceremony venue. He was sworn in and became president for the second time at noon, as stipulated by the Constitution.

Polls by CNN, Fox News and others show opinions on Trump closely split between favorable and unfavorable.