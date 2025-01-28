Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu And Morning Fogs In Biratngagar, Bhairwa And Dhangadhi, Simara

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in hily areas of Lumbni, Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces. There will be partly cloudy in Kathmandu There will be mainly fair in hilly regions of Sudurpaschim,Karnali and Lumbini Province. Coldwave contrinues to exist in plain areas of Nepal including Madhesh Province.

There will be partly to generally clody in Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces.