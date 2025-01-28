Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu And Morning Fogs In Biratngagar, Bhairwa And Dhangadhi, Simara

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu And Morning Fogs In Biratngagar, Bhairwa And Dhangadhi, Simara

Jan. 28, 2025, 7:43 a.m.

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in hily areas of Lumbni, Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces. There will be partly cloudy in Kathmandu There will be mainly fair in hilly regions of Sudurpaschim,Karnali and Lumbini Province. Coldwave contrinues to exist in plain areas of Nepal including Madhesh Province.

There will be partly to generally clody in Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust Marked in Kathmandu
Jan 28, 2025
USAID Nepal halts aid for four projects
Jan 28, 2025
TARA (Nepal)-PHDCCI (India) Organised Leadership Development Program on “Global Transition In Leadership” At New Delhi
Jan 27, 2025
Business And Revenue Both will increase In Business Friendly Environment: President Dhakal
Jan 27, 2025
Indian External Affair Minister Dr. Jaishankar thanks FM Dr Rana for Republic Day wishes
Jan 27, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu And Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Lumbini And Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Sudur Paschim and Karnali Provinces and Fair In The Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Most Part the Country and Partly Cloudy In Some Hilly Regions Koshi and Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathamndu Valley And Mist And Fog In Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago

The Latest

NEPAL’S ENERGY SECTOR: Facing Crisis By A Correspondent Jan 28, 2025
FAST TRACK: Moving In The Right Direction By A Correspondent Jan 28, 2025
SOUTH KOREAN SPECIAL ENVOY VISITS NEPAL: Gesture Of Goodwill By A Correspondent Jan 28, 2025
International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust Marked in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2025
USAID Nepal halts aid for four projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2025
Mexico Receiving Deportees From US By Agencies Jan 28, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75