Bhutanese King also took a dip in the Mahakumbh Along With Yogi Adityanath,

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck also took a dip in the Sangamsthal along with Chief Minister Adityanath in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India.

The Bhutanese king performed Ganga Puja and Aarti. After that, Akshaybatdham and Late Hanuman were also visited and worshipped.

Yogi Adityanath accompanied the Bhutanese king to Bamrauli airport by plane from Lucknow. From there, they reached Kumbh to bathe by road.

According to the Indian media, Araili reached Sangam on a boat from the ghat and took a dive.

With the arrival of the Yogi and the King of Bhutan, the doors of the Hanuman temple and Akshaybat were closed for devotees. The place is scheduled to be opened for devotees after 4 pm.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Mahakumbh on February 5. In view of Modi's arrival, Yogi is looking at the management from helipad to Arailighat to Sangamsthal.

Today is the 23rd day of Mahakumbh. It is said that 37 million people have dived so far. More than 42 lakh people have bathed since 10 am today. According to Indian media, about 2.33 crore people took bath on Monday i.e. Vasant Panchami.