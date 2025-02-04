Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh arrive in Kathmandu on 6-day Royal visit

Feb. 4, 2025, 6:04 p.m.

Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai and other senior officials of the Foreign Ministry extended a very warm welcome to Their Royal Highnesses Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the UK, upon their separate arrivals at the TIA in Kathmandu today.

Their Royal Highnesses Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are scheduled to stay in Nepal until 9th of February 2025. Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, arrived earlier and Duke of Edinburgh Edward arrived in next flight.

It is said that during the visit, they will also visit the British Gorkha camp in Pokhara. According to the British media, they will also participate in the badge distribution parade of those recently selected in the British Army.

During their stay in Nepal, the Royal couple will also meet with organizations that provide healthcare and support for survivors of trafficking and gender-based violence.

Sophie is a champion of the UN's Women, Peace and Security Agenda and in October, during a trip to Malta, participated in a discussion with members of Malta's Police Force and Human Rights Directorate on supporting victims of human trafficking.

“Hearty welcome to Their Highnesses, The Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Edinburgh to Nepal. We wish you a memorable and pleasant first visit to Nepal. Your visit is a reminder of the unique relationship between our two countries!” writes British Embassy in its X wall.

