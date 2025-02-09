Nepal Investment Mega Bank Has Shifted Khushibu Branch

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited has shifted the currently existing Khushibu branch office to about 90 meters west from the current branch.

The bank has relocated its branch office in Kathmandu District, Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Ward No. 17, Khushibu, within the same ward, about 90 meters west.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Bank Jyoti Prakash Pandey inaugurated the branch. He said that this branch will provide excellent banking services and facilities to the customers. All banking services have started from Khushivu branch since Sunday.

Currently, the bank has 283 branch offices, 65 extension counters, 66 branchless banking and 266 ATMs. The branch network can also be viewed from the bank's website: https://www.nimb.com.np/personal-banking/branches