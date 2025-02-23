NEA’s Haripurwa Substation Charged

The substation constructed in Haripurwa come into operation with the aim of facilitating electricity supply in the eastern part of Sarlahi.

Chief of Nepal Electricity Authority, Malangwa Distribution Centre Umesh Prasad Yadav said that the substation has been operated since Thursday.

The electricity is currently being supplied only to Haripurwa and Parsa rural municipalities of Sarlahi from the 33/11 kV Haripurwa substation.

As the test is currently underway, electricity is being supplied to these two municipalities from Haripurwa substation, he said.

There are plans to supply electricity from this substation to other municipalities in the eastern part, including Brahmapuri, Ishwarpur, and Chandranagar, according to Yadav.

Local residents were suffering from frequent power cuts and low voltage problems due to the long transmission line from Malangwa substation to the eastern belt of Sarlahi.

Journalist Mukesh Jha, who is also a local resident of Haripurwa Municipality-2, said that the problem of frequent power cuts and voltage has been resolved with the commissioning of the Haripurwa Substation from Thursday.

Locals of Haripurwa and Parsa areas had been waiting for the commissioning of the substation for a long time.

Although the substation was constructed in Haripurwa Municipality-2 a few years ago, the substation itself remained idle due to disputes over the installation of electricity poles in some areas of Haripurwa and Ishwarpur municipalities.

The substation was finally brought into operation after the installation of poles was completed last October.

Megha Kanta Sah, a technician working at the Haripurwa Substation, said that a 16 MV transformer has been installed in the substation. According to Sah, no technical problem has been reported in the substation since it was started on Thursday.

The 33 kV line brought from Dhalkebar has been connected to Banke Chowk on the East-West Highway and taken to the substation built in Haripurwa Municipality 2 via Srinagar, Basantapur, and Haripurwa.