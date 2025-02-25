World Leaders Reaffirm Support For Ukraine on Third Anniversary Of War

World Leaders Reaffirm Support For Ukraine on Third Anniversary Of War

Feb. 25, 2025, 8:03 a.m.

Leaders from European and other nations have met in Kyiv to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They have reaffirmed their solidarity as they aim for an end of the war.

Ukrainian officials say over 40 leaders, including heads of state and chiefs of international organizations, took part in the Monday meeting either in person or online. Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru participated via video link.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for support at the meeting for his efforts to bring an end to the war. He said, "we must achieve peace through force, wisdom and unity in our cooperation."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reiterated the bloc's commitment to support for Ukraine. She said, "it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It is Europe's destiny."

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Von der Leyen said it is possible that Ukraine could join the European Union before 2030.

However, the absence of US representatives at the meeting cast a shadow on the future of cooperation between the US and Europe over the issue.

Agencies

