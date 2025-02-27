Nepal Investment Mega Bank Ltd Enters 40th Year

Feb. 27, 2025, 8:18 a.m.

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited has entered its 40th year. During the occasion, Prithvi Bahadur Pande, chairman of the bank, expressed his gratitude to all the customers, founders, shareholders, board of directors, regulatory bodies, employees and other stakeholders for the trust and continuous support shown to the bank and said that everyone has contributed significantly to the successful journey of the bank.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank Mr. Jyoti Prakash Pandey expressed his commitment to strengthen the digital banking services by saying that modern technology has been adopted to make the financial services provided by the bank more efficient.

Taking the slogan of 'Moving Together on the Path of Prosperity', this bank will continue to provide the latest banking services while giving priority to the convenience of its customers.

The bank has been publishing picture books based on financial literacy for the past 7 years on the occasion of its anniversary. Also on this 39th anniversary, the Bank has released its seventh edition of the picture book titled “Magic of Digital Banking”.

One important purpose of the cartoon is to make children aware of the banking system and its effective use and another purpose is to inspire parents to use modern digital banking services.

On its 39th anniversary, the bank has introduced a new savings account 'New Dimension Savings Account' among its customers. Which account the customer can open with a balance of Rs.39. NIMB will provide Smart (Mobile Banking) facility, Rs. 39 virtual prepaid card facility, Rs. 39 debit card facility, Rs. 39 will also get 39% discount on credit card facilities and locker facilities.

Nepal Investment Mega Bank is currently providing services through 283 branches, 266 ATMs, 65 extension counters, and 66 branchless banking counters.

Having received 7 'Bank of the Air' awards for excellent service and business, this bank has succeeded in receiving the Euromoney awards for 'Best Bank 2018', 'Best Bank 2021' and 'Best Bank 2023' from International Euro Money.

