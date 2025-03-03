Maneesh Pradhan Is The New Country Director of Helvetas-Nepal

Maneesh Pradhan has taken on the role of the new Country Director of Helvetas-Nepal. With a background in civil society and leadership positions in prestigious INGOs, he officially assumed the position on March 3.

“I am glad to share that I have joined Helvetas Nepal as Country Director. It is an honour to be a part of an organisation with a legacy spanning nearly seven decades of development partnership in Nepal,” writes Maneesh in his linkedin wall

“ Helvetas continues to make significant contributions by focusing on critical issues such as food security, clean water, and sanitation; climate and disaster resilience; inclusive governance; safer migration; technical and vocational education; and sustainable livelihoods. Helvetas' commitment to a human rights-based approach, localisation, and the centrality of marginalised groups has been critical in fostering inclusive development.”

“ I am excited to learn from my colleagues at Helvetas and collaborate with communities, civil society organisations, the private sector, donors, and government agencies to enhance our collective impact. Together, we will build on the organisation’s achievements to advance sustainable development and social justice,” writes Maneesh.

“ I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to this journey of collaboration and meaningful impact.” https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7302349007945617409/

Dr. Prabin Manandhar, the current Country Director, has warmly welcomed Pradhan to the Helvetas Nepal team writes Helvetas Nepal’s linkedin wall.

With 25 years of experience in international development, human rights, and social justice, Maneesh has held leadership roles at organizations such as ActionAid International and Amnesty International.

He has also worked extensively with civil society and the government in Nepal, advocating for gender justice and youth leadership. A strong believer in feminist leadership and team empowerment, Maneesh is committed to driving sustainable development and social equity in Nepal.

In his free time, he enjoys hiking, philosophy, blogging, and music. With a Master of Philosophy degree from the University of Cambridge, Maneesh is dedicated to advancing the mission of Helvetas-Nepal.

Dr. Manandhar, who has been with Helvetas for over three and half years as a country director of Nepal, will continue his work within the organization, contributing to its success and growth.