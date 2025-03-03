NEA Will Construct Pump Storage Hydropower Project On Priority Basis

The Nepal Electricity Authority is prioritizing the construction of pumped storage hydropower projects to address fluctuations in electricity demand at different times of the day and ensure energy security for the country.

The project development department within the authority has identified 156 pump storage projects nationwide.

Out of these, 33 projects with a capacity of 42,000 megawatts have been selected and graded.

Feasibility studies are underway for a 332 MW pumped storage project in Syarpu Lake in Rukum (West) after obtaining a survey permit. Additionally, the 670 MW Dudhkoshi Reservoir Hydropower Project is also studying a 200 MW Pumped Storage Project.

A feasibility study will also be conducted for the construction of the Hulingtar-Dukim Pump Storage Project with a capacity of approximately 1596 megawatts in the Hoogdi and Mowa rivers in Ichchakamana Rural Municipality of Chitwan, Benighat Rorang of Dhading, and Ichchakamana Rural Municipality of Chitwan. These locations have existing access roads, transmission lines, etc., near the power station, including the Kathmandu Valley.

The project development department is currently studying the design of the project. The project involves constructing two reservoirs by building a high dam, with one located on the Hugdi River (upper area) and the other on the Mowa River (lower area), measuring about 45m and 103m respectively.

The power plant will be situated on the Mowa River, generating electricity using the water stored in the Hugdi River reservoir. Following power generation, the water from the Mowa River reservoir will be pumped back into the Hugdi River reservoir.

The project is designed to operate at full capacity for 6 hours during peak electricity demand. In pump storage projects, water is pumped and stored in reservoirs in the upper part of the river during periods of low electricity demand (off-peak) or when energy prices are low. This

stored water is then used to generate electricity during peak demand or high-price periods.

Pump storage projects are crucial for power system stability, managing surplus energy, and ensuring energy security during peak demand and consumption.

During the off-peak period, the pumped and stored water can be used to generate electricity during the peak period and consume it internally, and the surplus energy can be sold to India at a high price during the peak period.

NEA’s managing director Kulman Ghising, department director Naseebman Pradhan, and other teams inspected the Hulingtar-Dukim pump storage project in Dhading and Chitwan on Saturday and got information about the situation in that area.

Managing Director Ghising said that the geographical location, environmental and social conditions, ease of access infrastructure required to reach the place, the availability of transmission lines for the produced electricity, and the fact that they are close to the electricity load center make the Hulingtar-Dukim project attractive for construction.

Mentioning that the project will be constructed at around 510 megawatts in the first phase and it can be gradually increased to full capacity, he said, "The process of obtaining the survey permit will be taken forward immediately with the construction of this project as a priority."

About 3.36 billion units of energy will be produced annually from the project. The cost of the project per megawatt is estimated to be about USD 587,000 (about Rs. 77.5 million)..