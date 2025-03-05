US Has Depoted 10 Nepalese Illigal Immigrants Arriving Nepal Today

US President Donald Trump's government is depoting 10 Nepalese illegal immigrants to Nepal today by charter plane.

After Trump was elected president for the second time, the US has accelerated the deportation of illegal immigrants. It is said that the small plane of the American airline company Griffon Air will land at Tribhuvan International Airport today.

The Trump administration has already expelled 27 Nepalis from the US.