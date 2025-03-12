Trump may reverse 50% tariffs on Canada metal imports

US President Donald Trump was back and forth all day Tuesday about raising tariffs on Canadian metal imports. He first announced a huge hike, only to change course a few hours later. His administration has also agreed to meet with Canadian officials to discuss trade later this week.

Trump said in the morning that he would double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum to 50 percent.

He said this was retribution for the 25 percent surcharge Ontario had placed on electricity that it sends to some US states. The Canadian province had announced the measure on Monday to hit back against the tariff threats.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford posted on X later Tuesday that he is planning to meet US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Thursday. He also said the province agreed to lift the surcharge.

When Trump spoke at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, he said that Ford had called and said he would not go ahead with the surcharge. He added, "It would have been a very bad thing if he did. Trump said that he is "probably" going to reduce the new tariffs on Canada.

Washington will start levying 25 percent global tariffs on steel and aluminum on Wednesday. And these will also hit Japan.