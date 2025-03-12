Trump may reverse 50% tariffs on Canada metal imports

Trump may reverse 50% tariffs on Canada metal imports

March 12, 2025, 8 a.m.

US President Donald Trump was back and forth all day Tuesday about raising tariffs on Canadian metal imports. He first announced a huge hike, only to change course a few hours later. His administration has also agreed to meet with Canadian officials to discuss trade later this week.

Trump said in the morning that he would double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum to 50 percent.

He said this was retribution for the 25 percent surcharge Ontario had placed on electricity that it sends to some US states. The Canadian province had announced the measure on Monday to hit back against the tariff threats.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford posted on X later Tuesday that he is planning to meet US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Thursday. He also said the province agreed to lift the surcharge.

When Trump spoke at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, he said that Ford had called and said he would not go ahead with the surcharge. He added, "It would have been a very bad thing if he did. Trump said that he is "probably" going to reduce the new tariffs on Canada.

Washington will start levying 25 percent global tariffs on steel and aluminum on Wednesday. And these will also hit Japan.

Agencies

US Decides to resume security assistance to Ukraine
Mar 12, 2025
North Korea Fired Several Blastic Missiles
Mar 11, 2025
Rubio Wants To Know Ukraine's Position
Mar 11, 2025
China Imposes retaliatory additional tariffs on US agricultural products
Mar 10, 2025
Mark Carney Elected as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party
Mar 10, 2025

More on International

US Decides to resume security assistance to Ukraine By Agencies 8 hours, 57 minutes ago
North Korea Fired Several Blastic Missiles By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Rubio Wants To Know Ukraine's Position By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
China Imposes retaliatory additional tariffs on US agricultural products By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Mark Carney Elected as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
South Korean President Yoon released from detention center By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

KOICA Volunteer Supported Namobuddha Municipality Via Construction Of A Tourist Information Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2025
Exports Increase By 46.5 Percent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rain in Few Places of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2025
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Chairman Prithvi Bahadur Pande Takes Oath. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2025
FM Dr. Deuba Left For India Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2025
ADB’S CHIEF ECONOMIST: Nepal Reduces Poverty By A Correspondent Mar 11, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75