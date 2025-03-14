Nepal’s Current Account Remains At Surplus In seven months of current FY

The current account remained at a surplus of Rs.166.80 billion in the review period compared to a surplus of Rs.162.52 billion in the same period of the previous year, Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) stated in its 'Current Macroeconomic and Financial Situation of Nepal (Based on Seven Months Data Ending Mid-February, 2024/25) Report

In the US Dollar terms, the current account registered a surplus of 1.24 billion in the review period against a surplus of 1.22 billion in the same period last year.

In the review period, net capital transfer amounted to Rs.5.83 billion. In the same period of the previous year, such transfer amounted to Rs.3.80 billion.

Similarly, in the review period, Rs.7.45 billion foreign direct investment (equity only) was received. In the same period of the previous year, foreign direct investment inflow (equity only) amounted to Rs.5.19 billion.

Balance of Payments (BOP) remained at a surplus of Rs.284.41 billion in the review period compared to a surplus of Rs.297.72 billion in the same period of the previous year. In the US Dollar terms, the BOP remained at a surplus of 2.11 billion in the review period compared to a surplus of 2.24 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Foreign Exchange Reserves

Gross foreign exchange reserves increased 16.1 percent to Rs.2369.08 billion in mid-February 2025 from Rs.2041.10 billion in mid-July 2024. In the US dollar terms, the gross foreign exchange reserves increased 11.7 percent to 17.05 billion in mid-February 2025 from 15.27 billion in mid-July 2024.

Of the total foreign exchange reserves, the reserves held by NRB increased 13.9 percent to Rs.2105.14 billion in mid-February 2025 from Rs.1848.55 billion in mid-July 2024.

Reserves held by banks and financial institutions (except NRB) increased 37.1 percent to Rs.263.93 billion in mid-February 2025 from Rs.192.55 billion in mid-July 2024. The share of Indian currency in total reserves stood at 22.0 percent in mid-February 2025.

Foreign Exchange Adequacy Indicators

Based on the imports of seven months of 2024/25, the foreign exchange reserves of the banking sector is sufficient to cover the prospective merchandise imports of 17.2 months, and merchandise and services imports of 14.4 months.

The ratio of reserves-to-GDP, reserves-to-imports and reserves-to-M2 stood at 41.5 percent, 120.3 percent and 32.5 percent respectively in mid-February 2025. Such ratios were 35.8 percent, 108.6 percent and 29.3 percent respectively in mid-July 2024.(RSS)