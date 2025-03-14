Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Hilly Areas Koshi And Gandaki With Rain In Few Places

March 14, 2025, 7:47 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy with rain in hilly areas of of Koshi and Gandaki Provinces. There will be partly cloddy to mainly fair in Bagmati, Sudur Paschim and Karnali Province. There will be mainly fair in Lumbini and Madhesh Provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy with rain and thunderstorm in few places.

