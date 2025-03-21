NIMB Announces the Lucky Winners of Visa Spend & Win Dashain Campaign

NIMB Announces the Lucky Winners of Visa Spend & Win Dashain Campaign

March 21, 2025, 8:08 p.m.

Nepal Investment Mega Bank (NIMB) is delighted to announce the winners of “Visa Spend & Win Dashain Campaign”, a special initiative launched to reward Visa cardholders for their transactions during the festive season September 17, 2024 to October 31, 2024

Out of the total of 25 lucky winners across Nepal, six of our valued customers have emerged as winners, making us one of the top-performing banks in this nationwide promotion campaign. With 24% of the total winners from NIMB, this achievement highlights the bank’s growing influence in driving digital transactions in Nepal.

Our six lucky winner customers are Mr. Manoj Mohan Pradhan, MrNisheshDhungana, MsBinaChalise, MrTika Ram Sharma, MrSarojPrasad Pradhan &MsMeenaKarki.

The “Spend and Win campaign for Dashain” was launched by Visa to promote the use of Visa Debit, Prepaid and Credit Cards issued by Nepal where the winners are rewarded with an exclusive round trip air ticket for two person to popular international destinations.

This campaign is part of our continuous effort to promote card payments and reward our loyal customers for choosing Visa and NIMB for their everyday transactions. We remain committed to providing secure, seamless, and rewarding banking experiences for all.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

World Down Syndrome Day was celebrated in Nepal by the Nepal Down Syndrome Association
Mar 21, 2025
When will Ambassador Designate Lok Darshan Regmi Present Credential In US?
Mar 21, 2025
Madhesh Pradesh Chief Minister Singh Meets with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Mar 21, 2025
Nepal’s Exports Surge By 57 Percent
Mar 21, 2025
US to hold talks with Russia, Ukraine on Monday
Mar 21, 2025

More on Economy

Nepal’s Exports Surge By 57 Percent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 15 minutes ago
Global IME Bank Has Released A 2082 BS Calendar Featuring Rare Images By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
PHDCCI Hosts a Multi-Sectoral Expo “CITEX 2025” on 20-23 March at Raipur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue 2025 Stress For Renewable Energy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
NOC Reduces Prices Of Petroleum Products By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 17 hours ago
Nepal’s Capital Expendure Is Still 23.37 Percnet In Eight Months: NRB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

World Down Syndrome Day was celebrated in Nepal by the Nepal Down Syndrome Association By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2025
The Gig Economy and its Missing Half By Deeptangsu Rauniar Mar 21, 2025
When will Ambassador Designate Lok Darshan Regmi Present Credential In US? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2025
Madhesh Pradesh Chief Minister Singh Meets with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2025
Hamas Fires Rockets In Retaliation For Israel's Renewed attacks on Gaza By Agencies Mar 21, 2025
US to hold talks with Russia, Ukraine on Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75