NIMB Announces the Lucky Winners of Visa Spend & Win Dashain Campaign

Nepal Investment Mega Bank (NIMB) is delighted to announce the winners of “Visa Spend & Win Dashain Campaign”, a special initiative launched to reward Visa cardholders for their transactions during the festive season September 17, 2024 to October 31, 2024

Out of the total of 25 lucky winners across Nepal, six of our valued customers have emerged as winners, making us one of the top-performing banks in this nationwide promotion campaign. With 24% of the total winners from NIMB, this achievement highlights the bank’s growing influence in driving digital transactions in Nepal.

Our six lucky winner customers are Mr. Manoj Mohan Pradhan, MrNisheshDhungana, MsBinaChalise, MrTika Ram Sharma, MrSarojPrasad Pradhan &MsMeenaKarki.

The “Spend and Win campaign for Dashain” was launched by Visa to promote the use of Visa Debit, Prepaid and Credit Cards issued by Nepal where the winners are rewarded with an exclusive round trip air ticket for two person to popular international destinations.

This campaign is part of our continuous effort to promote card payments and reward our loyal customers for choosing Visa and NIMB for their everyday transactions. We remain committed to providing secure, seamless, and rewarding banking experiences for all.