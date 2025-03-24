Ghising's Sudden Removal As NEA's MD Could have Counter Productive

As Kulman Ghising, the Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority, continues his inspection visits to various parts of Nepal to oversee power supply management, the government is once again gearing up to replace him.

Due to his efforts in ending long-standing power outages and his dedication to ensuring a consistent electricity supply, MD Ghising is highly regarded by the public.

Removing him from his position could have significant political consequences, particularly as support for the monarchy is on the rise. With strong public support, Ghising's dismissal may lead to increased protests against the government and ruling parties.

On Monday morning (March 24), MD Ghising was traveling to remote areas of Chitwan District to launch electricity distribution in Chepang settlements. In the past week, MD Ghising has also visited Birgunj, Chandra Nigahapur, and other locations in Nepal to accelerate the construction of transmission lines, including the 400 kV Chapur Hetauda section.

However, a group led by Deepak Khadka, Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, along with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and support from influential figures in Kathmandu, is actively working towards a single goal of ousting MD Ghising. Minister Khadka announced to senior officials, in the presence of Prabal Adhikari, that the cabinet will determine the future of MD Ghising.

A senior Ministry official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, indicated that Minister Khadka's confident statement suggests that action may be taken tonight. With Secretary Suresh Raj Acharya currently in Germany, the Minister instructed his senior colleagues to be prepared to implement temporary changes at NEA following Ghising's removal. An official stated, "

Preparations are being made to remove Ghising from his role as Managing Director and reassign him after a cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday evening."

The Ministry of Energy and Water Resources has registered a proposal with the Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to relieve him from the post of Executive Director and transfer him by creating a new post in the ministry, a source informed.

Prime Minister and Energy Minister Deepak Khadka have been making repeated attempts over the past eight months to dismiss Ghising from his position as Executive Director under the leadership of KP Sharma Oli. Ghising has been asked to provide clarification four times in order to be removed from his role.

Oli and Khadka are in the process of removing Ghising from his position at the ministry and replacing him with one of the senior deputy executive directors at the NEA.

Among the nine deputy executive directors being considered for appointment at the NEA, Dirghayu Kumar Shrestha is the most senior.

Energy Minister Khadka has been actively working to oust Kulman. He has been publicly criticizing Kulman, disregarding his official position, in various settings from parliament to public forums. There has been opposition within the Congress party against Khadka's behavior.