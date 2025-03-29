With various programs at the Military Podium, Tundikhel, Ghode Jatra 2081 Concluded today. President Ram Chandra Paudel was the chief guest of the functions.

The ceremony included horse racing, charger horse racing, tent pegging, cross tent pegging, show jumping, as well as a performance by military dogs.

At the ceremony, the chief guest, the Honorable President, presented awards to Amaldar Parshuram Budhamagar and Sepoy Arun Thapa, who came first and second in show jumping, and Jamdar Sheshraj Khadka and Sepoy Laxman Rawal, who came first and second in tent pegging.

The Honorable Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice, Chairperson of the National Assembly, and Speaker of the House of Representatives were present on that occasion.

Similarly, ministers, heads of various constitutional bodies, secretaries of the Government of Nepal, heads of other security agencies, Ambassadors, military attachés of various countries, military and non-military dignitaries, media persons, and the general public also observed the horse parade.